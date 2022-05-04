Dane Co: Over $4 million in funding available for cost-share assistance to farmers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department announced Wednesday that the county has over $4 million in local, state, and federal funding available for cost-share assistance to rural landowners and farmers.

According to the department, the funds are to be used for conservation practices that address water quality and soil health for rural landowners and farmers.

In addition to funding the Continuous Cover Program, which supports landowners converting row-cropped fields to more permanent vegetation and native prairies, the available funds will go toward Dane County’s Soil Health Equipment Program, which assists farmers with purchasing farm equipment to implement various soil health practices in order to prevent soil erosion, reducing nutrient runoff, improving soil health, and more.

“We are excited to continue to support a wide variety of existing, new, and innovative programming for our rural landowners and farmers,” County Executive Joe Parisi said, “Improving soil health, reducing nutrient runoff, increasing infiltration, and sequestering carbon are important factors to building a strong, healthy, and vibrant community here in Dane County.”

The county also announced a five-year, $1.8 million healthy soils project which is funded though the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partner Program (RCPP). According to the county, the funds will support conservation practices that also helps farmers improve soil health and reduce nutrient runoff such as cover crops, no-till, and managed grazing.

Information about the programs is available here: https://lwrd.countyofdane.com/.

