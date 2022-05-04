Driver arrested after Madison crash that killed 84-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 57-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in a deadly crash late last month that claimed the life of an Edgerton woman has been arrested, the Madison Police Dept. reported Wednesday.

According to an MPD update, Thomas Monson is accused of jail driving on a suspended license causing a death as well as operating while intoxicated.

The MPD statement noted that, if he were convicted, this OWI would be his eighth one in Wisconsin. He has been booked into the Dane Co. jail where he remains as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed earlier this week that Bonnie Monson, 84, had died from injuries sustained in the April 25 wreck.

MPD’s initial report on the wreck indicated their vehicle had struck a tree around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane. Both of them were taken to the hospital following the crash.

