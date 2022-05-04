Advertisement

Driver arrested after Madison crash that killed 84-year-old

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 57-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in a deadly crash late last month that claimed the life of an Edgerton woman has been arrested, the Madison Police Dept. reported Wednesday.

According to an MPD update, Thomas Monson is accused of jail driving on a suspended license causing a death as well as operating while intoxicated.

The MPD statement noted that, if he were convicted, this OWI would be his eighth one in Wisconsin. He has been booked into the Dane Co. jail where he remains as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed earlier this week that Bonnie Monson, 84, had died from injuries sustained in the April 25 wreck.

MPD’s initial report on the wreck indicated their vehicle had struck a tree around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane. Both of them were taken to the hospital following the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

MPD investigates attempted carjacking near the Beltline
[FILE] An eagle shot near Colfax, Wis. in April 2022 continues to recover from lead poisoning...
Colfax the eagle flying again after shooting left her with lead poisoning
A TIE fighter is one of dozens of pieces part of 'The Nostalgia Awakens' exhibit.
Star Wars toy exhibit coming soon to Janesville
Sunshine and milder temperatures return today. By early next week, even warmer weather is...
Mostly Sunny and Milder Today