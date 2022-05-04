Fatal Rock County Crash kills 1, injures 2

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old Janesville man allegedly ran a stop sign right before a Wednesday afternoon crash that killed a 51-year-old Beloit man, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The 19-year-old driver and his passenger are both being treated for injuries.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said that police and fire personnel arrived on scene at the intersection of STH 213 and CTH B in the Township of Magnolia at approximately 12:34 p.m. The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by police due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The Orfordville Police Department, Footville Fire Department and the Janesville Fire Department, assisted the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the crash. Police say that the incident is still under investigation.

