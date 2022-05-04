Advertisement

Fatal Rock County Crash kills 1, injures 2

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.(MGN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old Janesville man allegedly ran a stop sign right before a Wednesday afternoon crash that killed a 51-year-old Beloit man, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The 19-year-old driver and his passenger are both being treated for injuries.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said that police and fire personnel arrived on scene at the intersection of STH 213 and CTH B in the Township of Magnolia at approximately 12:34 p.m. The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by police due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The Orfordville Police Department, Footville Fire Department and the Janesville Fire Department, assisted the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of the crash. Police say that the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Meet Crystal Apple Winner Deb Molle!
Meet Crystal Apple Winner Deb Molle!
As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, NBC15 is excited to announce our Crystal Apple winners,...
Meet Crystal Apple Winner Deb Molle!
Daily COVID-19 case count hits highest point in nearly 3 months
Former Mercyhealth Executive gets prison time for $3 million fraud scheme