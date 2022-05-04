Former Mercyhealth Executive gets prison time for $3 million fraud scheme

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Mercyhealth Executive got prison time for wire fraud and tax evasion that allegedly totaled over $3 million.

Barbara Bortner, the former Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Mercyhealth in Janesville pleaded guilty to these charges back in October 2021.

At the sentencing, the judge stated that the scheme was entirely motivated by Bortner’s greed.

According to the government’s investigation, she, along with Ryan Weckerly, engaged in a fraudulent scheme where Weckerly would submit inflated invoices to Bortner as part of his marketing work for Mercyhealth. These invoices would then be approved by Bortner, and he would provide that extra money back to Bortner after getting the payments from Mercyhealth.

In return for these payments, Bortner agreed to use Weckerly’s business, Morningstar Media Group as the primary marketing agency for Mercyhealth.

In an attempt to hide the fraud, Bortner created a fake company named WeInspire LLC. During the time of the scheme, Weckerly wrote over 103 checks to WeInspire LLC from one of his business accounts. The cumulative total of these checks was $2,051,975, according to the IRS.

Bank records obtained by the government show that Weckerly provided Bortner with over $1 million in cash payments. Based on other financial analysis, the total monetary amount of the fraud was $3,136,200.72.

The judge noted that rather than stop the scheme after she became of aware of the IRS investigation, Bortner continued to receive payments from Weckerly.

Weckerly pleaded guilty in November 2021 to wire fraud and aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return.

There is a restitution hearing for Bortner and Weckerly on July 21.

