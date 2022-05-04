Hilldale’s annual farmers market returns Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several new local products will be introduced at Hilldale’s annual farmers market, which kicks off this weekend.

According to the center, the market begins Saturday and will continue every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 29.

In addition to offerings such as fresh flowers, Wisconsin cheese, and bakery items, new products from Green County Hemp, Greenbox Compost, and Just Bakery, and others will be featured at the market. Cocktail mixer kits from Pour Craft Cocktails and seedlings from Hook Island will also be available.

“We’re excited to be offering some fun, new and unique things you might not be able to find at other local markets. Plus, here there’s no need to fight for a parking spot or walk a mile to get to the heart of the action,” said Nanci Horn, general manager of Hilldale. “You can spend an hour here, or a whole morning. It’s all very easy to navigate.

Thirty-three stores and restaurants at the center are pet-friendly, the center said. Pet owners can shop for dog accessories at a variety of stores including L.L. Bean, Ace Hardware, The University Book Store and Twigs. Four-legged friends are also welcomed on patios at Café Hollander, Dumpling Haus, Forage Kitchen, Blended, Gigi’s, and Shake Shack.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.