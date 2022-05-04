Advertisement

Madison police search for driver after suspicious activity in Hills Farm neighborhood

The Madison Police Department released this picture on May 4, 2022, asking for help locating...
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public for its help locating a person who was spotted driving in the Hills Farm neighborhood on the city’s west side.

On Wednesday, MPD released a picture of a man who appears to have a long beard and a baseball cap who was driving a gold Toyota Prius. The gas cap of the sedan has a cover or has been painted.

A brown dog was in the passenger seat staring out the open window, which offered a better look at the individual who was driving.

Officers would like to speak to the driver after receiving reports of suspicious activity in the neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The police report did not detail the reported activity, nor did it say if investigators believe the person may be linked to the incident or if they think the driver may have witnessed something.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

