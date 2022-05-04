Mostly Sunny and Milder Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure has built in overnight and skies have cleared. Sunshine and milder temperatures are expected today. Highs will be near 60 degrees this afternoon with lighter wind. Another area of low pressure is expected to pass through later in the week. Chances of rain begin again later Thursday afternoon. Rain then will be likely later Thursday night with and into Friday.

Sunshine and milder temperatures return today. By early next week, even warmer weather is expected. (wmtv)

Once the area of low pressure moves off to the east another area of high pressure will bring sunshine and mild temperatures back to the area. With the sunshine, highs Saturday will reach the lower to middle 60s. At this point, the weekend is looking mainly dry with only a slight chance of a shower Sunday. By early next week we will see highs returning to the 70s and 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 59. Wind: NE 10-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 37. Wind: NE 5-15.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 61.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 56.

