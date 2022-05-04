MPD investigates attempted carjacking near the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was able to escape from a carjacking attempt that happened over the weekend outside a business that is just off the Beltline, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

According to MPD, the man was waiting in the parking lot at 2100 W. Beltline Highway around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday when several people walked up to his vehicle. One of them flashed a gun and they tried to get in.

The victim told investigators he rolled down his window to try to get them to stop at which point they started threatening him.

No one was injured in the incident and it remains under investigation.

