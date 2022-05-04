Advertisement

Protestors gather in downtown Madison in response to the Supreme Court leak

Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Wisconsin Capitol Building Tuesday evening.
By Colton Molesky
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Wisconsin Capitol Building Tuesday evening, protesting the details leaked in a Supreme Court draft of an opinion on Roe v. Wade. The leaked opinion draft showed justices leaning toward overturning the legislation which protects abortion rights at the federal level.

A decision has yet to be handed down, but the leak was enough to spur an event labeled an emergency protest by organizers in Madison. People gathered to show support for Roe v. Wade remaining in place and for the protection of abortion rights. Before the 7 p.m. protest started, hundreds were already gathered with signs, in preparation for several speakers.

“We are here so lawmakers can see a large group is supporting this and vote in favor of state laws to protect it,” said Mallory Auch, one of the many gathered, describing what she hopes the event will inspire.

Following the speeches, protestors marched down State Street for blocks holding signs high and yelling chants. The contingent turned after several blocks marching back towards the capitol. At 9:30 dozens were still gathered outside the capitol.

The protest was organized by several groups, including the Young Democratic Socialist of America and the Madison Socialist Alternative.

