Three new appointees to serve on UW Board of Regents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has three new regents who were appointed to the prestigious positions by Gov. Tony Evers.

The new appointees are expected to fill the vacancies on May 1, 2022, when the three former regents’ term expires. The announcement was made by Gov. Evers Wednesday.

“From serving in the Legislature and our communities to serving in our armed forces, the wide-ranging experiences that these folks hold will be invaluable to the overall governance of the UW System, and I’m honored to be appointing them to the Board of Regents,” Evers said.

The three appointees are Dana Wachs, Jennifer Staton, and Angela Adams.

Regent Wachs is a current partner at Gingras, Thomsen, & Wachs LLP and has practiced law since 1985. He also represented the 91st Assembly District in the Wisconsin State Assembly for six years. During his time there, he served the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities and the State Building Commission.

Regent Staton, who is replacing Corey Saffold, will represent the non-traditional student member. She is pursuing a major in applied health sciences with a pre-physician assistant concentration, and a minor in biology at University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Staton also served in the army for seven years where she was combat medic in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After working with Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago for several years, Regent Adams became the company’s chief communications and diversity officer. Adams got her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida A&M University and her master’s in strategic communication and leadership from Seton Hall University.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.