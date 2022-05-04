UW students fight to “Tackle the Stigma” surrounding mental health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger student-athletes both past and present gathered at Union South on Tuesday night for an open discussion about mental health.

The event, “Tackle the Stigma,” was UNCUT Madison’s first in-person event, and invited the Madison community to have a casual conversation about a series topic.

Few minutes away from @uncut_madison first in-person event, “Tackle the Stigma”



Montee Ball and Chris Borland in attendance on the panel tonight, discussing mental health in sports pic.twitter.com/RIHRiJ6cDO — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) May 3, 2022

The panel discussion featured former UW running back Montee Ball, former Badger linebacker Chris Borland, current UW soccer player Emma Jaskaniec and former Wisconsin Director of Sports and Clinical Psychology Dr. Kris Eiring.

“It is such a pressing issue especially in our student athlete community,” UW volleyball player Liz Gregorski said. “All the stuff that weighs on you as a student athlete it takes a toll. We’re human, we’re not our statistics, we’re not our jersey numbers and we are all trying our very best.”

Really neat to see #Badger student-athletes come together and speak about mental health tonight.



"We're human, we're not our statistics, we're not our jersey numbers and we are all trying our very best."@uncut_madison pic.twitter.com/dgNXy2RvWz — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) May 4, 2022

“People look at us as entertainment all the time and when it’s not going well it can really piss you off and that’s fair, everyone has feelings everyone has emotions,” UW quarterback Graham Mertz said. “For me it’s understanding that all of that stuff is gonna come, the good bad and ugly. It can either drain you or you can learn from it and grow from it.”

100 percent of the proceeds from the event benefited the Sarah Shulze foundation, which supports student-athletes, women’s rights and mental health.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. You can also text HELLO to 741741.

