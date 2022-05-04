Woman cited OWI offense after running red light

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was issued multiple citations following a two vehicle crash on the north side of Madison Sunday afternoon.

Madison Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Dryden and Northport Drives around 4:30 p.m., where they began to look into the incident involving two vans. A woman who allegedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day ran a red light and struck the other van.

Both the driver and the 15-year-old passenger suffered injuries, but only the driver was taken to the hospital. No one in the other van was injured, according to MPD.

The woman driving was then cited with OWI 1st offense with a passenger under 16-years-old, OWI causing injury, red signal violation, and imprudent speed.

