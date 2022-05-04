Woman finds ‘soulmate’ kidney donor via TikTok

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) - A California woman found the person who could save her life on TikTok after she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

Rubi Duran decided to share her survival struggles after being diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, stage 5, in a series of videos on TikTok. With tears in her eyes, she recounted the moment her doctor told her it would take almost a decade to find a match who would help replace one of her kidneys.

“I just was in shock mode. I just didn’t understand why it happened to me, if I have always been very healthy,” Duran said.

Rubi Duran, left, gained not only a perfect kidney but a new sister in the life she never thought would be possible to enjoy again after Sandra Leon agreed to be her donor. (Source: KFMB via CNN)

Duran was 23 when her entire life took a turn. She says at one point, her only focus was attending college, but that quickly changed after experiencing excruciating symptoms.

“Every time I would wake up, I would have…my face would be swollen and my undereyes particularly,” Duran said.

After being diagnosed, her doctor told her she would need to undergo dialysis treatment. That treatment only caused her even more discomfort and robbed her of a normal life.

Just when Duran started to lose all hope, her doctors gave her an idea that would change her life once again.

“So, one day, I posted my story on TikTok, and continued posting my story of my kidney journey,” Duran said.

As she posted her videos on TikTok, Sandra Leon reached out and offered to be her donor.

“I messaged her and asked her if she had found a donor. I would scroll through her comments. I saw that a lot of people were commenting, and I remember when I reached out to her, she told me she hadn’t found anybody. So, I let her know I was already in the process, and I would talk to my coordinator,” Leon said.

With the same blood type and a similarity in age, the two became a perfect match.

Duran gained not only a perfect kidney but a new sister in the life she never thought would be possible to enjoy again.

“I don’t know how to explain it. I know she is my soulmate,” Duran said of Leon.

Duran is now hoping to change careers and advocate for organ donors. Leon currently serves in the Army and hopes to become a firefighter.

