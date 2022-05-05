$2.75 million set to be approved for Dane Co. foodbanks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board will consider approving $2.75 million Thursday for a local foodbank to continue helping families who struggle to buy groceries in wake of higher prices.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced that if the funds are approved, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will receive $750,000 each month for the rest of the year.

The funds would be an extension of its 2022 contract with the foodbank, which first launched in the spring of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parisi explained that he noticed the impact of increased food costs on local families this week after visiting Badger Prairie Needs Network in Verona.

“The line of cars I saw and volunteers shuttling bags and carts of food to families in need was a stark reminder of the work the county helps make happen every day in this community to try and lift folks up,” Parisi stated. “Badger Prairie Needs Network runs their operation out of a county-owned facility and the staff there informed me they’ve seen a marked increase in demand for food in the past 60 days.”

Parisi said that the increased demand makes the additional funds even more important.

