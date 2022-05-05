Possible armed subject reported at Emory University; no active shooter, university says
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an armed subject on the main campus of Emory University in Atlanta, according to the university’s Twitter account.
The university previously reported that there was an active shooter on campus but has retracted that statement.
Officials are asking for faculty and students to shelter in place.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.