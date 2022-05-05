Advertisement

Adames homers twice as Brewers pound lowly Reds 10-5

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit two of Milwaukee’s six homers, and the Brewers beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds 10-5.

Luis Urías, Christian Yelich, Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura also connected as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games.

Yelich finished with three hits and scored three times, and Adames had four RBIs. Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits in five innings.

Cincinnati closed out a winless six-game trip with its ninth consecutive loss. The major league-worst Reds have dropped 20 of 21 overall.

