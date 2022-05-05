Automatic fire sprinkler extinguishes stovetop fire in Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a small fire started on an apartment stovetop, the automatic fire sprinkler above the stove was prompt to stop it on Monday evening.

Residents evacuated the apartment complex on the 300 block of W. Washington Avenue as the Madison Fire Department arrived on the scene at approximately 8:26 p.m.

The MFD said they found a charred plastic bag of groceries on a stovetop in one of the units. According to the MFD, the occupant wasn’t sure how the burner got turned on, but he suspected that he may have bumped into it.

The MFD said that they credited the automatic fire sprinkler for minimizing damage and preventing injury in the apartment fire.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.