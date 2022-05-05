Baby on the way! Henry Vilas Zoo announces expecting orangutan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo is going on baby watch later this month as orangutan Chelsea is expected to give birth.

The zoo announced Thursday that Chelsea, a 31-year-old critically endangered Bornean orangutan, will be delivering her second baby.

Baby watch will begin on May 22 and there is a window of several weeks in which Chelsea could give birth, explained zoo executive director Ronda Schwetz.

“Bornean orangutans are one of the most endangered species in the world,” Schwetz said. “Our orangutans are important ambassadors who connect our community to these animals in the wild and bring a face to the threats they encounter.”

The zoo’s animal care team are performing weekly ultrasounds on Chelsea and monitoring her weight to help determine the size of the fetus, which they noted is about the size of a papaya now.

Orangutan pregnancies are slightly shorter than human ones, according to zoo staff, and can even be detected like human ones using an over-the-counter pregnancy test.

Henry Vilas Zoo will hold a baby shower for Chelsea at 10:30 a.m. May 7. Guests will be able to learn more about how zoo staff are supporting Chelsea through her pregnancy and learn about Bornean orangutans. Chelsea will also receive some baby shower enrichment.

The zoo currently has a wish list up on its website for baby shower donations, including Pedialyte and teething toys.

“We always welcome donations and have set up a wish list of items that will help us provide a safe and happy space for all of our orangutans,” said Zoo Manager Laura Weiner.

Chelsea’s first child, Bob, lives at the Oregon Zoo. Bob and female orangutan Kita also just welcomed a baby in April.

