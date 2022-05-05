Advertisement

Big Pattern Shift Next Week

Steady SW winds will bring in late-spring & even summer-like temps!
Above-average temperatures are likely through the middle part of May. 80°+ temperatures are...
Above-average temperatures are likely through the middle part of May. 80°+ temperatures are likely.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve got multiple 80°+ temps in the 7-day forecast! A big warm-up is in store next week. Showers and clouds remain overhead for another few days, however.

Scattered showers had rolled across northern Illinois and a few spots near the State Line as of Thursday afternoon. Clouds thinned to the North under the influence of high-pressure. However, approaching low-pressure will keep that cloud deck overhead tonight. A few showers can’t be ruled out SE of Madison. Lows drop into the mid 40s.

After a few morning showers in the South, Friday appears to stay mainly dry. Highs will rise into the mid 60s and clouds will gradually give way later in the day.

Saturday brings sunshine and highs around 65°F.

An active weather setup comes together late in the weekend for the northern Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms appear likely out West. A few of those showers may arrive into southern Wisconsin late Sunday night before a cloudy trend takes hold next week.

Another round of showers/storms erupt over Minnesota late Monday. The remnants of these storms may arrive into Wisconsin early Tuesday.

Outside of the rain chances, SW winds will gather strength & usher in MUCH warmer air into the Midwest. Highs hit the upper 70s on Monday followed by several days of 80°+ temperatures! Occasional shower chances continue under SW flow aloft.

