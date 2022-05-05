From Fitchburg to the front: Wisconsin donations are helping Ukraine’s war effort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A storage unit in Fitchburg is fulling with supplies headed for Europe to help Ukrainian refugees and those still in the country. The Help Ukraine Madison Donation Drive started Wednesday and is gathering essential items for the war-torn country.

Volunteers with Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. are accepting donations at Discovery Storage. The company is donating the use of a unit to the drive. From noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, volunteers will accept donations at the unit. They are taking a range of items from first-aid supplies and diapers to canned food.

“This is a way to help get people a little more involved, and we hope they stay involved,” said volunteer and organizer Steve Daubs.

Next week, Daubs says the supplies will be sent to Chicago. From there, it will fly into Poland, where Ukrainian government agencies and volunteers will distribute some of the much-needed items to refugees. The rest will be sent to Ukraine for people still in the country.

“You know the needs only are growing,” said Daubs.

Depending on how the first two days go, he says they may continue to the drive at the unit in the coming weeks. In the first four hours Wednesday, 30 people made donations. Daubs says the greatest need is for more first-aid materials.

He added that some people even attach notes to the packages left at the unit to try and bolster the spirits of the recipients.

“You hear some great stories, and you also hear people who care, who understand this is a real crisis that we can help with, and so they’re doing everything they can to help,” said Daubs.

