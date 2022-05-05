Advertisement

“His Greatest Hits”: Madison Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven favorites this weekend

Grammy-winning guest artist Garrick Ohlsson shares his thoughts on Beethoven
By John Stofflet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -This weekend, Grammy-winning classical pianist Garrick Ohlsson performs with the Madison Symphony Orchestra in an all-Beethoven concert.

In an interview ahead of the concert series at Overture Hall, Ohlsson speaks with John Stofflet about what the pianist feels has made Beethoven’s music endure, and shares his thoughts on the piece for which he’ll be soloist--the Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, known as the Emperor.

The Madison Symphony Orchestra will also perform the Egmont Overture and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C minor, which features what is arguably the most famous series of four notes in classical music.

Ohlsson, the only American to ever win first prize in the Chopin International Piano Competition, also discusses the joy of the return of live classical music performances following pandemic closures.

