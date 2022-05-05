Madison College students showcase robotic systems

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College students showcased robotic systems Thursday that they have been working on for over 30 weeks.

Electro-mechanical technology students at the college started out 31 weeks ago with a base table, some equipment, major components and an idea. Each team then worked to develop their robotic systems by creating a layout, making a process flow and adding items such as tools, fixtures and plumbing.

Student Michael Martin said a lot of work went into completing the project, but it was well worth it in the end.

“It was really rewarding to see it finally paying off because it was, we really put a lot of work into ours. Like, there was nothing in ours, we made - we custom did everything in our cell, like there was a lot of work put into it,” Martin said. “There was a lot of trial and error, and it’s good, great to finally see it running one hundred percent.”

The students displayed three different systems they developed for the Promega Corporation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.