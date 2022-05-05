Madison Parks reminds boaters to use caution navigating in shallow waters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Parks is reminding residents that as the weather gets warmer and boating season approaches to use caution navigating shallow waters.

This reminder stems from the boat launch navigation issues at Olbrich Park. Madison Parks states they are aware of these problems, and are working to fix them.

As they have in previous years, Madison Parks are reminding boaters to use caution - specifically when navigating the narrowed channel where the Starkweather Creek meets Lake Monona due to low water levels and the sediment from the creek.

To help secure the necessary permits and funding to dredge the launch area, there needs to be a sediment sample tested for contaminants. In addition to typical lake contamination, the Olbrich Park launch site also contained low levels of PFAS.

Even though the levels are this contaminant are low, the lack of clear disposal standards for PFAS has led to delays of where and how to dispose of dredging sentiments.

The City is continuing to work with regional and state partners to resolve this issue. There are channel markers installed by Dane County Land & Water Resources to help assist boaters.

Madison Parks also recommends using an alternate launch site at Olin, Tonyawatha or Winnequah to access Lake Monona.

