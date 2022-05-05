Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy Today; Rain Likely Friday

Turning much warmer next week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will be passing by to the south of here over the next 36 hours. The low will force moisture northward and a few scattered showers are expected later tonight and into Friday. Highs will be near 60 degrees this afternoon which is still below our seasonal averages. Once the area of low pressure moves off to the east another area of high pressure will bring sunshine and mild temperatures back to the area.

Much warmer weather returns for the early part of next week.
Much warmer weather returns for the early part of next week.

With the sunshine, highs Saturday will reach the middle 60s. More clouds will fill in for Sunday but highs will still reach the middle 60s. Even warmer weather is expected into next week. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. At this point, the weekend is looking dry.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 59. Wind: E 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low:43. Wind: E 5-10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 58.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 65.

