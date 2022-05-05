Advertisement

Scooter’s Coffee celebrates health care workers with free drink

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scooter’s Coffee is offering a free drink of any size to health care workers Friday to celebrate them on Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day.

Workers can present their health care ID on May 6 at participating Scooter’s locations to receive any free drink, including the company’s signature Quenchers, espresso-based drinks and teas.

The company explained that health care workers mirror the company’s values of “Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage.”

“Nurses and healthcare workers have been going above and beyond in their communities—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” explained Chief Marketing Officer Bill Black. “We notice their efforts to keep us safe and healthy and want to show a small token of our appreciation for their resiliency and compassion.”

There is a Scooter’s location at 6401 University Avenue in Middleton.

Ordering ahead is not permitted with this offer.

