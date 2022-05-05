Advertisement

Suspect in Lily Peters killing returns to court

Lily Peters
Lily Peters(Chippewa Falls Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The 14-year-old boy accused of raping and killing 10-year-old Lily Peters as she was heading home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls is set to return to court Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, who has only been identified as C. P-B, is due back in a Chippewa Co. court at 3:30 p.m. at which time his representation will be determined. The teen was charged as an adult, per Wisconsin law, but his defense teen could petition to move the case to juvenile court.

He currently faces charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, 1st Degree Sexual Assault Resulting in Great Bodily Harm and 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child Under the Age of 13 and is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond.

In the eighth-grader’s first court appearance last Wednesday, prosecutors requested the million-dollar bond, arguing the boy may be a flight risk and they needed to protect the community, accusing the defendant of planning to rape and kill her prior to the attack.

Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide...
Police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove Street in Chippewa Falls during their homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Iliana Peters on April 25 and 26, 2022.(Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)

The county’s district attorney’s office alleges the 14-year-old had punched Peters, hit her with a stick, and strangled her, in addition to sexually assaulting her. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm previously said that the defendant was not a stranger to Peters and was known to her.

Peters was found dead near the Duncan Creek Trail. in Chippewa Falls. On the morning of April 25, after being reported missing the night before. Kelm said the defendant was arrested in the City of Chippewa Falls the following day.

Two of the three charges filed carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

