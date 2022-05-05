Advertisement

Tellez sets Brewers record with 8 RBIs in 18-4 rout of Reds

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez homered twice and set a Milwaukee Brewers record with eight RBIs to extend his recent power surge in an 18-4 blowout of the reeling Cincinnati Reds.

Tellez had a grand slam, a two-run homer and a two-run double. He has homered four times in his last four games to increase his season total to seven.

The Reds have dropped eight straight and 19 of 20. The only other National League team to lose at least 21 of its first 24 games was the 1894 Washington Senators, according to STATS.

Cincinnati has also dropped its last 12 road games. It marks the first time since 1945 that the Reds have endured 12 consecutive road losses within the same season.

