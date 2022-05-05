UW Health study: Too much screen time isn’t a problem for most teens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW Health study found that teenagers whose parents focus on content rather than screen time have a healthier relationship with technology.

UW Health’s Dr. Megan Morena conducted the study and said teens are on screens now more than ever, but not all at once. Usually, young people spend two or three minutes scrolling on their phones multiple times throughout the day. The latest trend time make sit hard for parents to make time limitations.

Dr. Morena said it’s better for parents to focus on the content their children participate with rather than the time spent on digital devices.

The study shows teens with an unhealthy relationship with technology only had one rule: time limits.

Teens who did not discuss content with their parents were more likely to experience depression, anxiety and body image issues.

Plus, the way parents use social media themselves influences their teens’ behavior.

”It really emphasizes how important the role of a parent as a role model is,” Dr. Moreno said. “If you’re giving screen time limits to your kids while you’re holding your phone… that’s not a great message. So it really gets at that power of role modeling.“

She also suggests that parents buy products for the whole family to share rather than teens individually owning and overusing personal devices.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.