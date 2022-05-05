Advertisement

UW Odyssey Project celebrates 2022 graduates

UW Odyssey Project graduation 2022
UW Odyssey Project graduation 2022(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday at Memorial Union’s Great Hall to celebrate the 2022 graduates of the UW Odyssey Project.

The program, founded in 2003, empowers low-income adults and their families to start earning college degrees.

Cinderria Harwell is one of those graduates, who said she is so grateful to have found such a helpful, adaptable program.

“Once I found out it’s a mom and me program- that what was I needed, cause I can’t just keep dropping my baby off,” she said. “So I was so excited to be able to- we go to school together, we can Zoom together, so they worked around my work schedule, they help you out.”

Harwell credited founder Emily Auerbach for her wonderful positive experience in the program.

“She is the person you need to meet if you’re in that space where you don’t know, like ‘do I want to go to school, do I want to work hard and work up the latter?’ you can do both. I’m not letting my journey pass me anymore, I’m going to school.”

The class of 2022 is the 19th class to graduate from the program.

