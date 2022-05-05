Wanted fugitive in custody, Lake Delton PD report no danger to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Delton Police Department said there is no danger to the public after a wanted fugitive was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Police stated in a Facebook post that its officers were involved in the arrest of the suspect.

The agency did not state where the suspect was wanted out of.

Lake Delton PD noted it will reveal more information later.

NBC15 has received several tips from viewers of law enforcement presence in the Lake Delton area, but it has not been confirmed yet on if those were related to this incident.

