Winery in New Glarus to host charity run to support Alzheimer’s research

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) -A winery in New Glarus is playing host to a charity event on Saturday and the cause is very near and dear to the owners’ hearts.

“Both my husband and I both have Alzheimer’s and dementia running through our families so it’s a very important cause for us,” said Janet Kuehl, co-owner of Bailey’s Run Vineyard.

The winery is hosting the 4th annual “Remember Me Red Run” 5k on Saturday. Proceeds from the event go to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW).

“Last year was a big milestone for us,” said Kuehl. “We were able to raise $20,000 for the Alliance. I was in tears, it was amazing, I was so happy. This year our goal is $22,000,”

The "Remember Me Red" wine at Bailey's Run Vineyard (Tim Elliott)

The ADAW estimates that there are 120,000 people living in Wisconsin with some form of dementia.

“The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance does such great work. They provide support, advocacy, education as well as providing money for research, so it’s an incredible cause,” said Kuehl.

Janet and her husband Todd know firsthand how the disease can be devastating, not only for those suffering from the disease, but the ripple effect it can have on loved ones as well.

“Over the years, I had four relatives on my mother’s side -- my great grandma, great aunt, great uncle and my grandma -- all pass away from Alzheimer’s,” said Janet. “On my father’s side, my grandmother had dementia, so we really wanted to do something to honor their place in our lives and hopefully they are looking down on us and are pretty happy with what we are doing,”

The Kuehls hope this event continues to grow year after year and eventually, researchers can find a cure.

“It is so important for us to not only remember our family and loved ones who have passed from Alzheimer’s, but to remember who they were before the disease hit them,” said Kuehl.

If you’d like to sign up for the 5k, check out their registration page. You can also show up and sign up on race day. The race starts at Saturday, May 7th at 10 am. The race will start and finish at the winery. After the race, there will be live music and plenty of fun!

The famous pooches of Bailey's Run. Barley, Whiskey, and Bailey all wait patiently for a treat. (Tim Elliott)

Meanwhile, the winery is also in the middle of a massive expansion project.

“We are adding over 13,000 square feet, we are tripling in size,” said Todd. “We are adding on an event center, a craft distillery and bar along with a speakeasy. We are going to be making bourbon and whiskey and a whole bunch of fun stuff,”

The Kuehls hope to have the expansion completed sometime this fall, possibly early winter.

“That’s been my goal, my dream is to have a distillery,”

In the meantime, the winery will be open all summer long for people looking for a good glass of wine to compliment the spectacular views at Bailey’s Run.

“We are just kind of a fun place for people to escape to,” said Todd.

A rendering of the new expansion project now underway (Todd Kuehl)

