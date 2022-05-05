Wisconsin attorney general recognizes Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul recognized Thursday as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day.

The day is a reminder that the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women needs to be prevented.

“We must remember those indigenous people lost to murder as well as those who remain missing, praying for peace for them and their families,” Kaul said. “We center our work on this important topic around them.”

Multiple organizations gathered Thursday around the Wisconsin Capitol in support of missing friends and relatives. Organizers said they want lawmakers to hear about the trauma and heartache that has happened. They also want that responsibility to be taken, explained Wisconsin Women’s Council’s Rachel Fernandez.

“Their voices need to be heard, their stories need to be told,” Fernandez said. “Truth telling needs to happen, in order for our leaders in Indian country, in the state, across the nation, to take action and provide better response for our missing and our murdered relatives.”

Kaul announced the launch of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force in July of 2020, which works to address and prevent future cases of missing and murdered Indigenous woman in the state.

Kaul also released this list of crime victim resources:

Toll-Free Phone Line- Victims of crimes may get answers to questions at 1-800-446-6564 weekdays 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Safe at Home- An address confidentiality program for victims of acts or threats of abuse or for those who fear for their safety. For more information, click here.

Victim Resource Center- Information and referrals for crime victims; materials and training on victim rights; additional victim assistance and advocacy: click here.

Crime Victim Compensation- Helps pay for unreimbursed eligible expenses: click here. For more information, please contact DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-800-446-6564 or visit here.

Human Trafficking- Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline for help or to report a tip 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1 (888) 373-7888. Click here for more information.

