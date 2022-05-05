Wisconsin COVID-19 cases top 2,000 for second day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin topped two thousand for the second straight day on Thursday, new Dept. of Health Services figures show. The past two days are the only ones to have eclipsed that threshold since early February.

The multi-thousand days continued the trend of rising cases reflected in the seven-day rolling average, which stood at approximately 400 cases per day at this time last month and is now a thousand cases higher. The latest DHS update puts the average of new, confirmed cases at 1,456 positive tests per day over the past week.

While the average is significantly higher than it was throughout March and into April, it remains significantly lower than the last time daily case counts were as high as they are now. The last time Wisconsin had consecutive days of 2,000+ cases was Feb. 9-10. At that time, the state was dropping sharply off the January surge and the average was nearly a thousand cases higher (2.350) than it is now.

New comfirmed OVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average. (Dept. of Health Services)

State health officials recorded five more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. Following the 10 reported the previous day, its seven-day rolling average ticked up again to three deaths per day, which remains in line with where the average has been since the beginning of April.

