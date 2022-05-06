Advertisement

The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field set to open for the season

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Bodega at Breese Stevens Field returns Friday, showcasing dozens of local vendors.

Attendees van visit Breese Stevens Field, 917 East Mifflin Street, from 5-9 p.m. and browse goods from over 60 businesses. Clothing, art and jewelry are among the items that shoppers will find at the Bodega.

The event is free to attend and visitors can either walk, bike or park near the field.

Breese Stevens Field will offer beverages from various businesses, including Wollersheim and the Great Dane.

A list of 2022 vendors can be found online and more vendors are expected to be announced.

Future bodegas will be held on June 3 and June 22.

