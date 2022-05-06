Complaint reveals new details in Lily Peters’ death, days following

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A criminal complaint released Friday in the case of the 14-year-old boy accused of raping and killing 10-year-old Lily Peters provides new details in her death and the days following.

The 14-year-old suspect, who was named only by his initials, is accused of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 with resulting great bodily harm.

According to the complaint, Lily Peters was reported missing around 9 p.m. April 24 after she did not return home from her aunt’s house. Her father went to look for her around 11 p.m. and found her bike near a wooded area east of the 100 block of Elm Street in Chippewa Falls.

Her body was found the next day not far from where her bike was located, authorities reported.

An autopsy found there was blunt force trauma to the left side of the child’s head and “biological evidence consistent with a sexual assault was located,” the complaint states.

In an interview with a detective on April 26, the suspect allegedly said that he and Peters left a home together in Chippewa Falls and initially followed a nearby trail. According to the complaint, the suspect said that “it was already his intention to rape and kill” Peters.

The complaint continues, revealing the suspect asked the victim to go off the trail with him to explore in the woods. The suspect then killed and raped the victim, and left the area when “he became scared,” the complaint alleges.

When the suspect returned home, the complaint states that he showered and put his clothes in the laundry before hearing that the victim was missing. According to the complaint, the suspect said he determined that he needed to hide her better. He returned to the victim’s body and hid her by covering her with leaves, the complaint states. Her body was found the next morning, not far from where her bicycle was found by someone who was out searching for her.

A status conference hearing is now set for June 27, at 9:30 a.m., at which time the suspect will appear virtually, along with his new attorney, Michael Cohen. The conference will allow prosecutors, defense, and the court to establish future court dates in the case. The June date was selected to give the defendant and his attorney time to review the case materials. The teen is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond.

