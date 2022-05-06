Advertisement

Corpse flower bloom still partially open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

You can smell the corpse flower for yourself at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you haven’t caught a whiff of the corpse flower yet at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, you still have time.

As of 8:30 a.m., the gardens said on Facebook that the Titan Arum bloom was still partially open.

The flower is typically open for 24-48 hours after it blooms, but staff say the cloudy and cooler conditions Thursday likely kept the bloom open for longer.

Corpse flower stench crashes Madison couple’s wedding

While the smell has gone down a bit, staff noted “you can still catch a whiff if you put your face in there!”

Visitors can go to from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bolz Conservatory Friday. It costs $6 for the general public, $3 for children ages 6-12 and its free for those ages 5 and under. It is also free for Olbrich members to attend.

Posted by Olbrich Botanical Gardens on Friday, May 6, 2022

