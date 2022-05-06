Corpse flower bloom still partially open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you haven’t caught a whiff of the corpse flower yet at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, you still have time.

As of 8:30 a.m., the gardens said on Facebook that the Titan Arum bloom was still partially open.

The flower is typically open for 24-48 hours after it blooms, but staff say the cloudy and cooler conditions Thursday likely kept the bloom open for longer.

While the smell has gone down a bit, staff noted “you can still catch a whiff if you put your face in there!”

Visitors can go to from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bolz Conservatory Friday. It costs $6 for the general public, $3 for children ages 6-12 and its free for those ages 5 and under. It is also free for Olbrich members to attend.

