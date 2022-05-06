Crews work to clear flood damage at Madison Salvation Army gym

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews have been working for five days to clean out the Salvation Army’s gym on Madison’s east side after it was flooded.

A neighbor on Darbo Drive reported seeing muddy water flowing out of the gym entrance on Saturday, according to Marketing and Special Events Manager Taylor Pasell. Ten inches of dark, muddy water was moving throughout the building. Crews worked Wednesday on pulling up the gym floor.

“It’s very sad for our community in this neighborhood specifically because we run Pickleball in here, we have financial services, we have after-school programs for kids, kind of community closet for them,” said Pasell. “So it’s impacting them because it could be months before we can open this again, so that’s really sad. Seeing the gym floor being ripped up yesterday was hard for a lot of employees thinking of all the years they’ve been here, seeing the community be able to experience it and it’s gone for now.”

Some programs will be able to be held in other parts of the Salvation Army building, but for programs like Pickleball, it will be months until it can resume.

No one in this part of the building at the time of the flood and no one was injured as a result.

Pasell stated that the flood caused over $1 million in estimated damages.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the flood.

Pasell said they will keep the community updated on how they can help.

