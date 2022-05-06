Dane Co. reports higher 2022 case rate than Wisconsin, but lower death rate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data released Thursday indicate Dane County has had a higher COVID-19 case rate than the state of Wisconsin so far this year, but a lower death rate.

Public Health Madison and Dane County reported in its latest Data Notes report that Dane County’s case rate has been 1.7 times higher, on average, than Wisconsin’s in the past five months. PHMDC did note that it has been testing at nearly an identical rate higher than the state, as well.

While Dane County’s case rate is higher, PHMDC explained that the silver lining is that the severity of cases is not as extreme. The age-adjusted death rate for those with COVID-19 was more than two times higher in Wisconsin than it was in Dane County, even though there were more cases in the county.

PHMDC stated that Dane County is the most vaccinated county in the state, at 78.7% with a completed vaccine series, which is likely why it has had less severe outcomes. The agency noted high levels of health care access, as well as earlier access to testing and treatment, could also be a reason for a lower death rate.

In the state Friday, the Department of Heath Services reported the third day in a row of the daily case count being higher than 2,000. DHS’ dashboard shows 2,307 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the seven-day rolling average up to 1,573.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,426,770 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin.

DHS noted seven new deaths from the virus Friday. The seven-day rolling average for new deaths rose to three. The total death toll from COVID-19 or complications of the virus in Wisconsin has now reached 12,919.

