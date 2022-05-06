Don’t let scams ruin Mother’s Day!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many special gifts are purchased on Mother’s Day, and the Better Business Bureau is reminding everyone to exercise caution when shopping online and in stores when it comes to spending money.

Online purchasing scams are identified as the riskiest by the BBB’s Annual Risk Report.

Here are a few tips to avoid getting scammed this Mother’s Day:

Shopping online . Avoid suspicious websites and glossy pop-up ads. Make sure the website has the “https://” and the ‘lock’ icon in the URL. Don’t clock on hyperlinks in unsolicited emails. Pay with a credit card or PayPal. Understand return and refund policies. Read the fine print.

Flowers . Common complaints filed with BBB about florists include flowers being late, wrong or not delivered. It is not uncommon for local flower shops to be affiliated with third-party entities. BBB advises consumers to confirm that the business they are placing their order with is in fact affiliated with that online source. Make sure you have enough time for delivery, ask about all fees associated with your order and make sure the date is clearly specified. You can find a florist near you here.

Electronics. Make sure you leave whatever electronics you buy in the original packaging. Many retailers require the original packaging in order to process returns or exchanges. Buy from reputable dealers, and check their ratings here

Jewelry. Do your research and consider visiting a jewelry store near you versus buying online. Keep your receipts and read the fine print. Ask questions about the return policy. Read more tips here

Gift cards and certificates. Check the terms and conditions of any gift card or certificate before buying so that it won’t be a problem. If you’re giving a gift card to someone who will make online purchases, check to see that the gift card is redeemable for Internet shopping. Make sure the gift card has not been tampered with before you buy

Guides, tours and classes. It’s important to get the details of these special activities in writing. Be sure to clarify total costs and features, if there are reservations needed, if there are any restrictions, special time requirements or cancellation fees.

Restaurants. Find restaurants near you and read reviews and complaints. Do a search by business name. You can also look at a restaurant’s inspection records online to help you make an educated choice.

For more information, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.

