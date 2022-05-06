Firm chosen to assess Dane Co. facilities’ energy use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An engineering design firm with offices in Middleton will assess Dane County government facilities to help the county reach its goal of cutting carbon emissions to zero by 2030, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.

HGA will perform the Comprehensive Energy Assessment of all Dane Co. government buildings, which will identify energy efficiency, renewable energy, water efficiency and electrification technologies to reduce the energy use at these facilities.

Buildings covered in the audit include the City County Building, Dane County Courthouse and Public Safety Building. It also includes the Dane County Airport, Alliant Energy Center and Henry Vilas Zoo.

“An up-front investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy will pay for itself again and again in lower energy bills,” Parisi said. “I am excited to see what technologies and strategies emerge from this analysis to reduce our carbon footprint.”

The assessment will cost $300,00 and funds were introduced by Parisi in his 2022 budget.

Dane Co. currently gets 45% of its electricity through renewable energy resources, according to Parisi. The county’s goal is to reach 100% renewable energy use by 2024.

