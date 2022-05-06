Advertisement

Man accused of driving while intoxicated, crashing into Rock River

(MGN ONLINE)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of driving while intoxicated crashed his vehicle into the Rock River late Thursday night and was able to swim to shore, according to the Beloit Police Department.

The agency posted on Facebook that the vehicle crashed into the Rock River around 11:50 p.m. near 4th Street and Liberty Avenue.

Police say the 21-year-old driver was able to get out of the vehicle through the window and paddle back to shore.

Beloit PD has been working with the Rock County Dive Team to get the Chevrolet Camaro out of the river.

The man was arrested and is accused of his first offense of operating while intoxicated, the department added.

We’re working with Rock County Dive Team to retrieve a grey Chevy Camaro that was driven into the Rock River near 4th...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Friday, May 6, 2022

