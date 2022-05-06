Man’s body recovered from Dodge Co. lake two weeks after canoe capsizes

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County officials recovered a man’s body from Fox Lake Thursday following two weeks of searching after a canoe capsized.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office stated that the man’s body was recovered just before 8 p.m. Thursday and was brought to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials have made an initial identification on the man and noted the medical examiner will confirm his identity before releasing his name.

Crews responded to the call of a capsized canoe around 12:25 p.m. on April 21 amid strong winds. A woman was initially rescued, but a man was missing following the canoe tipping over.

First responders searched the lake that afternoon but were unable to find the missing man. Weather conditions in the days following the incident made searching for the man difficult, the sheriff’s office noted, and they continued dive operations as weather conditions improved.

The agency noted that law enforcement were on the lake every day since April 21 in search of the man.

“This is certainly a very emotional and difficult incident for all involved and we are thankful for all who assisted in this lengthy search,” Sheriff Dale Schmidt stated.

Schmidt also thanked the sheriff’s office staff, the sheriff’s office chaplain, and numerous other agencies for their efforts.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office are still investigating this case.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.