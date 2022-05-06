Advertisement

MMSD extends indoor mask-wearing requirement, will review biweekly

(Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Friday that it will be extending its indoor mask-wearing requirement.

The district told families that it would review its mask policy on a biweekly basis moving forward and continue to monitor local COVID-19 conditions.

The decision to extend the mask order was a unanimous recommendation from the district’s team of medical advisors, MMSD explained. The district cited an upward trend in the number of positive cases for COVID-19 cases and concerns over how more COVID-19 cases would impact district staffing levels in its decision.

MMSD added that it will make a decision in the coming weeks on safety protocols and mask-wearing for high school graduation ceremonies.

