MMSD extends indoor mask-wearing requirement, will review biweekly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Friday that it will be extending its indoor mask-wearing requirement.

The district told families that it would review its mask policy on a biweekly basis moving forward and continue to monitor local COVID-19 conditions.

The decision to extend the mask order was a unanimous recommendation from the district’s team of medical advisors, MMSD explained. The district cited an upward trend in the number of positive cases for COVID-19 cases and concerns over how more COVID-19 cases would impact district staffing levels in its decision.

MMSD added that it will make a decision in the coming weeks on safety protocols and mask-wearing for high school graduation ceremonies.

