Name released of 51-year-old man killed in Rock Co. crash

TOWN OF MAGNOLIA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner released the name of the 51-year-old man who died in a Wednesday afternoon crash in the Town of Magnolia.

Jason W. Schoville of Beloit was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash, the Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday.

Police and fire personnel arrived on scene near the intersection of STH 213 and CTH B in the Township of Magnolia at approximately 12:34 p.m. Wednesday for a report of the crash.

The Medical Examiner’s Office indicated additional testing is underway. The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.