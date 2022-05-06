Officers found person dead in Iowa County
The person died from an apparent gunshot wound
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) -Officials in Iowa County found someone dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
On Thursday at about 7 p.m., the Iowa County Communications Center got a report of a disturbance in the Village of Cobb. By the time law enforcement arrived, the offending party was gone.
The suspect vehicle was found shortly after during a traffic stop on State Road 80.
Officers found the only person in the car dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to the incident report, no officers discharged a firearm during this call.
More updates from Iowa County officials are expected.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.