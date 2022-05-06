Advertisement

Officers found person dead in Iowa County

The person died from an apparent gunshot wound
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) -Officials in Iowa County found someone dead from an apparent gun shot wound.

On Thursday at about 7 p.m., the Iowa County Communications Center got a report of a disturbance in the Village of Cobb. By the time law enforcement arrived, the offending party was gone.

The suspect vehicle was found shortly after during a traffic stop on State Road 80.

Officers found the only person in the car dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to the incident report, no officers discharged a firearm during this call.

More updates from Iowa County officials are expected.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Corpse flower stench crashes Madison couple's wedding
Corpse flower stench crashes Madison couple's wedding
Karla Hendrickson
Janesville woman spreads awareness for Moyamoya Disease
Janesville woman spreads awareness for Moyamoya Disease
Janesville woman spreads awareness for Moyamoya Disease
Angie Miller uses a DreamStation 2, which she says Philips Respironics sent after the...
Sauk Co. woman with terminal cancer joins lawsuit against CPAP maker