Officers found person dead in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) -Officials in Iowa County found someone dead from an apparent gun shot wound.

On Thursday at about 7 p.m., the Iowa County Communications Center got a report of a disturbance in the Village of Cobb. By the time law enforcement arrived, the offending party was gone.

The suspect vehicle was found shortly after during a traffic stop on State Road 80.

Officers found the only person in the car dead from an apparent gunshot wound. According to the incident report, no officers discharged a firearm during this call.

More updates from Iowa County officials are expected.

