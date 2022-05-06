One shot on Madison’s east side, police searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is searching for the suspect Thursday night who allegedly shot a man multiple times on the city’s east side.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer stated that the shooting happened on the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail. Dane County Dispatch confirmed a call for a shooting came in around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fryer said that the victim was shot while he was on his balcony Thursday and has been taken to the hospital. Multiple other people were in the unit at time of the shooting, including a baby.

MPD says a man was on his balcony on the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail tonight when he was shot multiple times.



The victim and suspect know each other. The suspect is at large.



Multiple others, including a baby, were in the unit at the time of the shooting, but were uninjured.

Officers are working at the scene to collect evidence.

Fryer stated that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

