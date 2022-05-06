Advertisement

One shot on Madison’s east side, police searching for suspect

Madison Police Dept. respond to shooting on Madison's east side.
Madison Police Dept. respond to shooting on Madison's east side.(Michelle Baik/NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is searching for the suspect Thursday night who allegedly shot a man multiple times on the city’s east side.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer stated that the shooting happened on the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail. Dane County Dispatch confirmed a call for a shooting came in around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fryer said that the victim was shot while he was on his balcony Thursday and has been taken to the hospital. Multiple other people were in the unit at time of the shooting, including a baby.

Officers are working at the scene to collect evidence.

Fryer stated that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

NBC15 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details develop.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Salvation Army flooding
Crews work to clear flood damage at Madison Salvation Army gym
Overdose deaths broke record numbers in Dane County in 2020
Overdose deaths broke record numbers in Dane County in 2020
Mother’s Day is coming fast and if you don’t have everything planned, you’re not alone.
Don’t let scams ruin Mother’s Day!
Meet Crystal Apple Winner Ms. Hauri!
Meet 2022 Crystal Apple winner Megan Hauri!