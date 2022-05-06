MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A report released Thursday by Public Health Madison and Dane County shows that polydrug, or multiple drug, overdose deaths increased significantly in the last three years.

According to the Drug Overdose Deaths in Dane County Annual Report, 138 people died due to a drug overdose in 2020. This was a 39% increase since 2016.

Forty-four percent of people who died of a drug overdose death from 2018 to 2020 suffered a polydrug death.

Overdose deaths broke record numbers in Dane County in 2020 (Gibson, Crystal | Public Health Madison and Dane County)

First responders who answer overdose calls report that the increase is partially due to the fact that fentanyl is unknowingly laced with drugs like marijuana and cocaine.

Madison Fire Department Medical Affairs Assistant Chief Ché Steman said the overdose increase makes work busier for first responders.

”It’s part of our job,” Steman said. ”I can say that if drugs have been mixed with something like fentanyl it often times takes more Narcan to reverse the person’s symptoms.”

He said people using drugs may not know that their drug is laced with fentanyl.

”We give them the first dose of Narcan and they don’t react to it like a normal heroin overdose would react,” he said. “So we recognize that because that first dose didn’t help quite enough we give them more Narcan and then that actually helps them.”

Public Health Madison and Dane County supervisor Julia Olsen credited first responders for all that they do, but said things will not change unless more Narcan is available to give out. She wants to implement the EMS Leave Behind Program. She claimed it would give all EMS responders the right to give out Narcan, not just administer it.

”Right now, the only opportunity EMS has is to take someone to the hospital or leave them be after they’ve done their work,” Olsen said. “The leave behind program would let EMS be able to do more work to intervene providing life saving medications like Naloxone, fentanyl test strips and information on safer drug use and recovery and treatment resources.”

MFD has a crisis team that can hand it out at specific calls, but generally firefighters can only use the drug to help save people- not hand it out.

”It’s not more stress around the fact that we’re responding to the calls,” Steman said. “It just puts us on notice more that we need to do more community outreach and let people know that there’s more resources for them.”

Steman and Olsen both said awareness is key to bringing the overdose numbers down.

People can call the Never Use Alone Hotline at 800-484-3731 or the Behavioral Health Resource Center at 608-267-2244.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.