Southern Wisconsin high school students learn about construction careers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school students from across southern Wisconsin learned about opportunities in construction Thursday morning during a Janesville career fair.

JP Cullen held its sixth career fair for hundreds of students from Janesville, Edgerton, Beloit and other areas to learn about what the industry has to offer and raise awareness for opportunities in the trades.

Students learned about the industry through mock-ups, hands-demonstrations and by speaking with apprenticeship recruiters from local trades unions.

Apprenticeship Coordinator Joe Schwengels said one of the goals of the fair is also to reduce the stigma construction workers can sometimes face.

“It’s also still the old fashioned hard work, but there’s a lot of talented and very smart people that go into building today’s modern buildings,” Schwengels said.

Schwengels said that students who do choose to complete a four-year apprenticeship in Wisconsin will receive 60 credits toward an associate’s degree.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.