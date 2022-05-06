Advertisement

UW-Odyssey Project celebrates 19th graduating class

By Leigh Mills
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a program that transforms lives right here in the Madison community. The UW-Odyssey Project offers University of Wisconsin-Madison humanities classes for adult students facing economic barriers to college.

The majority of students who make up the Odyssey Course are from racial and ethnic minority groups, with many overcoming obstacles like single parenthood, homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction, incarceration, depression and domestic abuse.

Corey Saffold, an Odyssey graduate in 2006, is celebrating receiving his bachelor’s degree this year. Saffold and Co-Director and Founder Emily Auerbach sat down with NBC15 Friday afternoon to talk about the impact of the program.

To learn more about the program or how to apply for next year’s class, visit their website.

