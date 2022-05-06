Advertisement

Police confirm vehicle fire outside Poynette McDonald’s

(MGN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities confirmed that a vehicle outside of a McDonald’s in Colombia County was on fire Friday afternoon.

The Columbia County dispatch confirmed that the vehicle fire was at the entrance of a Poynette McDonald’s off of County HWY J at approximately 2:25 p.m.

Dispatch said that this was an active situation that emergency personal were responding to.

NBC15 will continue to follow this story and more updates will be provided when available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Lily Peters
Complaint reveals new details in Lily Peters’ death, days following
Man’s body recovered from Dodge Co. lake two weeks after canoe capsizes
Maria Lisignoli and mom
Happy Mother's Day, from NBC15
You can smell the corpse flower for yourself at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Corpse flower bloom still partially open at Olbrich Botanical Gardens